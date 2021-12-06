Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez enjoy outing with their children

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who reunited a few months ago after 17 year apart, enjoyed family cinema outing on Saturday in Westwood.



Lopez and Affleck never cease to amaze onlookers as they exude couple goals whenever they appear together. But this time, the duo apparently gave an impression as they have got a nod from their families to go ahead as couple.



The two looked relaxed and casual as they strolled in step and with their arms around one another, and the kids in tow. The two received the VIP treatment upon arrival with the manager of Westwood’s Regency Theatre personally escorting them inside.

Jennifer Lopez amazed in ripped jeans and boots, paring with eye-catching green, pink and purple floral jumper. She accessorised her outfit with a matching purple face mask and a burgundy leather handbag, while Ben was also masked up and in dark jeans, a black jacket, plaid shirt and grey T-shirt.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez' kids blended brood accompanied them on their trip to the cinema, with J-Lo’s twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, 13-year-old Max and Emme, along for the ride.