‘Atrangi Re’: Sarah Ali Khan’s character Rinku holds unique place in her life

Actress Sarah Ali Khan opens up about her character in the much anticipated film Atrangi Re and how she could relate to it on every level.



Sarah Ali Khan is both a style icon and versatile actress of the industry who has essayed diverse roles in numerous projects.

The actress failed to get attention from the audience in her previous film Love Aaj Kal which was a flop at the box office and she is now hopeful of gaining recognition from her character of Rinku.

Expressing gratitude to Anand L Rai for his great work, the Kedarnath actress stated, "This opportunity came to me at the right time. After ten days of 'Kedarnath', I was on the sets of 'Atrangi Re'. It was great because people didn't like 'Love Aaj Kal' and I am working for the audience and there was no point in getting depressed. You need to push yourself and that is what Aanand ji did for me."

"We both are confident people whose confidence even masks their inner vulnerability. But at the same place we are different. I am not rebellious by nature. I will not break the bottles or run away 21 times. I have a very supportive family. I can never dance at my husband's marriage. And of course, I can't speak in a Bihari accent” revealed Sarah.

Further elaborating, the superstar related, “The most important thing while doing a film is you should not judge your character. That is what Aanand ji told me. He made me fall in love with my on-screen character 'Rinku'. And once you understand life, you know there is no right or wrong or black and white always.”

Recalling her experience shooting the film, Sarah concluded, "We did the shooting for the Bihar portion in Banaras and it was so beautiful. I used to travel in the morning for shooting and keep looking at those fields. Whenever I was free, I just went for Ganga aarti and visited Kashi Vishwanath. Then, we shot in Madurai and it was just amazing.”