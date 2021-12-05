 
Sunday December 05, 2021
By Web Desk
December 05, 2021
Sam Smith's friends curse fan during interaction in London

British singer Sam Smith and his pals are in deep waters after cursing a female fan in London.

In a viral video, netizens can spot singer's entourage calling out a girl on Oxford Street after she says hi to the songster.

"Sam Smith, I love you," says the female fan as she ran behind the group. One of Sam's friends then appears to approach the camera and say: "Shut the [expletive] up, you dumb [expletive]."

Sam's fan, who was stunned over the extreme reaction, later films on her camera as she says: "What the actual [expletive]? I just wanted to say hi."

In another clip, that has gathered over millions of views, a person asks the female fan to shut up.

"Don't tell me to shut up, I love you Sam Smith," she replies.

The incident comes after Sam reflected on their decision to come out as non-binary last September. 