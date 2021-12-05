Sam Smith's friends curse fan during interaction in London

British singer Sam Smith and his pals are in deep waters after cursing a female fan in London.

In a viral video, netizens can spot singer's entourage calling out a girl on Oxford Street after she says hi to the songster.

"Sam Smith, I love you," says the female fan as she ran behind the group. One of Sam's friends then appears to approach the camera and say: "Shut the [expletive] up, you dumb [expletive]."

Sam's fan, who was stunned over the extreme reaction, later films on her camera as she says: "What the actual [expletive]? I just wanted to say hi."

In another clip, that has gathered over millions of views, a person asks the female fan to shut up.

"Don't tell me to shut up, I love you Sam Smith," she replies.

The incident comes after Sam reflected on their decision to come out as non-binary last September.