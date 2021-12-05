Minal Khan takes a trip down memory lane with Mohsin Ahsan, see pic

Minal Khan shared an adorable throwback photo as she recalled her swoon-worthy memories with Mohsin Ahsan Ikram.
The couple knows how to leave fans awe-struck with their postcard-worthy pictures on social media.
Adding another one to the list, the actor dropped a gorgeous click of herself, donning a bright smile as she encapsulated her happy moments forever.
Ikram, on the other hand, looked absolutely stunning with an arm around his other-half.
The diva simply marked the date as she captioned the lovely post, writing, “4-2-21!” and dropped a heart emoticon.”
Just two days ago, Khan uploaded two portraits of the couple as she penned down a heart-felt message for her life partner.
She wrote, “There is only one happiness in this world , to love and to be loved .. and you have given me so much loveeeee that I feel the happiest when I’m with you. You will forever be my always. Till my last day , I’ll be loving you”
