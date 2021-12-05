 
Sunday December 05, 2021
Minal Khan takes a trip down memory lane with Mohsin Ahsan, see pic

Minal Khan shared an adorable throwback photo as she recalled her memories with Mohsin Ahsan Ikram

By Web Desk
December 05, 2021
Minal Khan shared an adorable throwback photo as she recalled her swoon-worthy memories with Mohsin Ahsan Ikram.

The couple knows how to leave fans awe-struck with their postcard-worthy pictures on social media.

Adding another one to the list, the actor dropped a gorgeous click of herself, donning a bright smile as she encapsulated her happy moments forever.

Ikram, on the other hand, looked absolutely stunning with an arm around his other-half.

The diva simply marked the date as she captioned the lovely post, writing, “4-2-21!” and dropped a heart emoticon.”

Just two days ago, Khan uploaded two portraits of the couple as she penned down a heart-felt message for her life partner.

She wrote, “There is only one happiness in this world , to love and to be loved .. and you have given me so much loveeeee that I feel the happiest when I’m with you. You will forever be my always. Till my last day , I’ll be loving you”