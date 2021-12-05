Daniel Radcliffe details his ‘Beatlemania-type' encounter with a fangirl

Daniel Radcliffe recently talked about the huge admiration he receives for his performance in Harry Potter as the star quoted an incident of making a fan girl faint.

The Jungle actor graced The Jonasthan Ross Show, where he detailed his most ‘obsessive fans’ moments.

He shared, “Japan, without a doubt. They love Potter over there. I had my truest kind of ‘Beatlemania’-type experience over there.”

The 32-year-old actor started explaining, “I was walking through a school corridor — I was visiting a Japanese school for a publicity thing..”

“and I literally brushed a young girl (on the arm) while I was walking past her and I said, ‘Oh, I’m so sorry.’ And boom! Fainted. I had brushed her and spoken to her and (it) was too much. And she fainted.”

Getting candid about his reaction on receiving much love, Radcliffe stated, “You know, you’ve got to enjoy that stuff, because that doesn’t last forever. Like, when you have a moment like that, you’ve kind of got to take in how cool and weird it is.”

