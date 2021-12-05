What Prince Harry, Meghan Markle did to infuriate British press

File Footage





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly left the British press feeling "stupid" when the couple broke one royal tradition.

In BBC’s new documentary The Princes and The Press, it showed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to not introduce their first child Archie on the steps of St. Mary’s Hospital like Prince Charles and Princess Diana did.

In a similar fashion, Prince William and Kate Middleton followed in the late princess’s footsteps by doing the same.

Naturally, the press and the public expected the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to follow with the tradition.

However, Prince Harry and Meghan were rather secretive as they did not grace the steps which reportedly made the press "look stupid" a they were finding it difficult to cover news of Archie's birth.