BTS celebrates Jin’s birthday on-stage at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball 2021

Globally famed K-pop band BTS celebrated Jin’s 29th birthday in style. On Friday night, during their performance on stage at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball concert in Calif, the boys surprised the group’s eldest member with a memorable birthday bash.
A video from the event posted by 102.7 KIIS FM took the Internet by storm. In the video, the group was seen chatting with the crowd and getting ready to perform on their hit track, Dynamite.
Moments before their performance, KIIS FM's Jojo Wright bring in a colorful, multi-tiered cake out onto the stage. The huge cake was decorated from top to bottom with famous BTS references.
The video shared by Jojo revealed the entire crowd singing Happy Birthday for the worldwide handsome and talented star, Jin.
"I love you, ARMY!" Jin yelled. "You are my gift. Thank you!"
