Cardi B becomes first-ever Creative Director in Residence at Playboy

Cardi has also been signed on as the Founding Creative Director of a new Playboy venture

Cardi B is making history after being signed on as the first-ever Creative Director in Residence for the Playboy brand.

According to Playboy’s official announcement, as part of the brand-new role Cardi will reportedly provide “artistic direction across co-branded fashion and sexual wellness merchandise collections, digital editorial, experiential activations and more.”

The Bodak Yellow rapper will also serve as the Founding Creative Director of a new content platform from Playboy titled Centerfold, which is being touted as a direct competitor to the app OnlyFans.

Talking about joining Playboy, Cardi said, “It is a dream come true to officially join the Playboy family. I can’t believe this is real. For as long as I can remember, I’ve felt connected to Playboy.”

“It’s truly the original platform for uncensored creativity and I’m inspired by its incredible legacy of fighting for personal freedoms. I have so many ideas already — I can’t wait!”