Saturday December 04, 2021
'Don't argue with me, I'm the Queen'

Elton John shares his knowledge about the Queen's behavior with her family members

By Web Desk
December 05, 2021
Sir Elton John has shared an interesting fact  the Queen after witnessing the monarch disciplining her nephew.

The renowned musician gave a glimpse into Queen's behaviour, saying: “I know the Queen’s public image isn’t exactly one of wild frivolity, but… in private, she could be hilarious."

In 2019, Sir Elton John released a book titled 'Me', in which he recounted an anecdote involving the Queen. According to Sir Elton’s autobiography, the Queen had said: “Don’t argue with me, I am the Queen!”

 The 95-year-old monarch was disciplining her nephew, according to the star.

 Queen Elizabeth is known to have a wonderful sense of humor. Kevin Andrews - a royal upholsterer who worked for the late Queen Mother - also recalled the story vividly in a documentary titled Secrets of the Royal Palaces, claiming the Queen once served tea to an oblivious Buckingham palace builder.