'Don't argue with me, I'm the Queen'

Sir Elton John has shared an interesting fact the Queen after witnessing the monarch disciplining her nephew.
The renowned musician gave a glimpse into Queen's behaviour, saying: “I know the Queen’s public image isn’t exactly one of wild frivolity, but… in private, she could be hilarious."
In 2019, Sir Elton John released a book titled 'Me', in which he recounted an anecdote involving the Queen. According to Sir Elton’s autobiography, the Queen had said: “Don’t argue with me, I am the Queen!”
The 95-year-old monarch was disciplining her nephew, according to the star.
Queen Elizabeth is known to have a wonderful sense of humor. Kevin Andrews - a royal upholsterer who worked for the late Queen Mother - also recalled the story vividly in a documentary titled Secrets of the Royal Palaces, claiming the Queen once served tea to an oblivious Buckingham palace builder.
Kanye West has entire ‘Holy Trinity’ of reasons for wanting to mend fences with Kim Kardashian
Kendall made headlines last month for attending a wedding with fellow model Hailey Bieber in sizzling outfit
Akshay Kumar extended a heartfelt birthday wish for a young girl on Twitter
Paris Hilton couldn’t erase her historic picture with Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan from her memory
A report said that the NBA star is expecting his third child
'It's only because my last few films haven't done well,' quipped Shah Rukh Khan