'Don't argue with me, I'm the Queen'

Sir Elton John has shared an interesting fact the Queen after witnessing the monarch disciplining her nephew.



The renowned musician gave a glimpse into Queen's behaviour, saying: “I know the Queen’s public image isn’t exactly one of wild frivolity, but… in private, she could be hilarious."



In 2019, Sir Elton John released a book titled 'Me', in which he recounted an anecdote involving the Queen. According to Sir Elton’s autobiography, the Queen had said: “Don’t argue with me, I am the Queen!”

The 95-year-old monarch was disciplining her nephew, according to the star.



Queen Elizabeth is known to have a wonderful sense of humor. Kevin Andrews - a royal upholsterer who worked for the late Queen Mother - also recalled the story vividly in a documentary titled Secrets of the Royal Palaces, claiming the Queen once served tea to an oblivious Buckingham palace builder.