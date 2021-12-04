'Vikings': Bjorn shares a selfie with Ivar the Boneless

Canadian actor Alexander Ludwig on Saturday shared a selfie with his "Vikings" co-star Alex Hogh.
The two actors played brothers in the hit historical TV series.
Ludwig, who played Bjorn in the hit TV series, reunited with his Hogh, who essayed the role of Ivar the Boneless.
Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Promise we love each other in real life."
More than half a million people including Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick liked their picture.
"My boys!!! Miss you!," commented Winnick, who played Lagertha, the mother of Bjorn in the historical TV series.
