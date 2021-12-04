Abhishek Bachchan touches upon his father Amitabh Bachchan’s interference in his education

Abhishek Bachchan touches upon his father Amitabh Bachchan’s reaction on his acting education

Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan recalled that his father Amitabh Bachchan did not allow him to study acting at University in Boston and urged him to return home as soon as possible in an uncensored video.



The video was shared by Kapil Sharma on a recent episode of the Kapil Sharma show featuring Bob Biswas stars.

In the video, the Dhoom 2 actor said, “Jab main university mein tha, Boston mein, aur acting seekh raha tha… Maine apne pitaji se baat ki ki main actor banna chahta hoon, main training le raha hoon. His first response was, ‘Very good, wapas ghar aa jao’ (When I was studying acting in my university in Boston, I told my father that I wanted to become an actor and was training for it. His first response was, ‘Very good, now come back home’).”

Amitabh explained his stance as to why he stopped his son from acting training, “You are studying William Shakespeare’s dramas, all this won’t work here. Come back here and learn the language, acting will come to you naturally).”