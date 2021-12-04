Report about Tristan Thompson's pregnant trainer elicits 'reaction' from Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian fans think she just reacted to the reports that her former boyfriend Tristan Thompson expecting a baby from with his personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

As the news surfaced online, Khloe's fans noticed that the model used her Instagram to share a quote which read, "I just don't have time for negative energy and even when I do, I still don't."



According to Daily Mail, the baby was conceived in March 2021 when the NBA star was still dating the "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star.



The report said Tristan, who shares a daughter with Khloe Kardashian, started a relationship with his personal trainer when he was still dating the reality TV show star.

While the story could be a random Instagram post, some of Khloe fans think that it was cryptic message amid at people who are discussing her past relationship with Tristan.

Kardashian and Thompson split amidst rumors that Thompson had cheated on Kardashian with her younger half-sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

In the summer of 2020, Kardashian and Thompson resumed their relationship after quarantining together during the COVID-19 pandemic. In June 2021, they announced again that they had split.