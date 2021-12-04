 
close
Saturday December 04, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Swara Bhasrar reflects on 'typical concerns' around her adoption announcement

'The process of adoption is very detailed with several steps,' reveals Swara Bhaskar

By Web Desk
December 04, 2021
Swara Bhasrar reflects on typical concerns around her adoption announcement
Swara Bhasrar reflects on 'typical concerns' around her adoption announcement

Indian actor Swara Bhaskar is talking about the backlash she has faced ever since she announced to adopt a child. 

Earlier this month, Swara sparked frenzy amongst her fans with her decision to adopt a child and invited criticisms from keyboard critics.

The actor however shares that societal pressure will not have her back down from her decision to start a family.

"There are those very typical concerns that people have like ‘Oh, you know, now you won't get married’, or ‘Who will marry you’, and I did hear that from some people. But I have to say that overwhelmingly, I had a lot of support from my parents, my brother, my sister-in-law, my close friends and family," Swara told Free Press Journal.

Speaking about the adoption process, Swara confessed that she was treated like any other prospective parent who wishes to have a child.

“The process of adoption is very detailed with several steps, including background checks. That happened with me as well. I was not treated any differently. The officials that I spoke to were very helpful in explaining the procedure to me, but no special favour was given. I am now on the waiting list just like everyone else is. I don't know how many years it will take for me to actually be assigned a child, it's a random lottery system, you cannot choose if a child is allotted to you," shared Swara.