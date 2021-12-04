Inside Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's different wedding themes

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's rumoured wedding continues to make rounds on the internet and before the big day, Indian media is dishing the themes Bollywood lovebirds have jointly decided for each of their events.
Katrina and Vicky's nuptials, that will spread across a three day span, will be held from 7-9 December at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.
According to India Today, the theme of mehendi will be gold, beige, ivory and white. For Sangeet, the couple has decided upon theme 'Bling'. The event will see performances from the bride, groom and celebrities from Bollywood. For the wedding, pastel sorbet is the theme.
As per the media, Vicky and Katrina will legally be wedded before the traditional ceremony on Dec 9. The couple is currently planning to call the registrar over to Katrina's house.
