Lady Gaga wins first major award for ‘House of Gucci’

Popular star Lady Gaga has been named Best Actress by the New York Film Critics Circle for her outstanding performance in latest film, House of Gucci.

The fashion icon received the honour on Friday, Dec. 3. Gaga, 35, played the real-life Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of plotting the assassination of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver) in 1995.

The Best Actor award of the night was given to actor Benedict Cumberbatch and actor Kodi Smit-McPhee bagged best supporting actor award for their movie The Power of the Dog, now streaming on Netflix.

Actress Kathryn Hunter won best supporting actress for The Tragedy of Macbeth at the NYFCC.

House of Gucci, released on Nov. 24, reviews saw Gaga lauded as film critiques have called her work ‘ultimately touching.’

Back in Nov, the actress told E! News that she was "really proud" of her work. "I think that playing a role that showcases a woman in survival mode is powerful," she added.