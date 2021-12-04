 
close
Saturday December 04, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Little Mix reveal they ‘cried all day’ before announcing hiatus

Little Mix’s fans were not the only ones emotional after announcement of the band going on a hiatus

By Web Desk
December 04, 2021
Little Mix reveal they ‘cried all day’ before announcing hiatus
Little Mix reveal they ‘cried all day’ before announcing hiatus 

Little Mix’s fans were not the only ones left emotional with the shocking announcement of the band going on a hiatus as the singers revealed that they ‘cried all day’ before making the call.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirwall dropped an Instagram video on December 3 in which the trio shared the heart-breaking news with Mixers.

Right after their post, the singers recorded a touching performance of Between Us on the Graham Norton Show during which they touched upon suffering emotionally.

As they wrapped up the song, the Heartbreak Anthem  singers gave each other a tight hug before revealing that they tried to go on a break earlier but it wasn’t easy.

Thirwall added, “Don’t start us off again! Cried all day haven’t we?”

After the group’s 10-year anniversary, the girls will go on their separate ways, promising to get back together for future projects. 