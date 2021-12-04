Little Mix reveal they ‘cried all day’ before announcing hiatus

Little Mix’s fans were not the only ones left emotional with the shocking announcement of the band going on a hiatus as the singers revealed that they ‘cried all day’ before making the call.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirwall dropped an Instagram video on December 3 in which the trio shared the heart-breaking news with Mixers.

Right after their post, the singers recorded a touching performance of Between Us on the Graham Norton Show during which they touched upon suffering emotionally.



As they wrapped up the song, the Heartbreak Anthem singers gave each other a tight hug before revealing that they tried to go on a break earlier but it wasn’t easy.

Thirwall added, “Don’t start us off again! Cried all day haven’t we?”

After the group’s 10-year anniversary, the girls will go on their separate ways, promising to get back together for future projects.