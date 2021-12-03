 
close
Friday December 03, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Bella Hadid chooses Paris Hilton's photo with Britney Spears to wish the singer on her birthday

Bella Hadid wishes Britney Spears on her 40th Birthday

By Web Desk
December 03, 2021
Bella Hadid chooses Paris Hiltons photo with Britney Spears to wish the singer on her birthday

Bella Hadid on Thursday  wished Britney Spears on her birthday  as the singer turned  40.

While thousands of people including  celebrities used their Instagram to send birthday greetings to the singer, the supermodel chose Paris  Hilton's  photo with  Spears  to convey her greetings.

 "Happy birthday Brit. Queen of everything. Thank God for your freedom. I wish only your soul to be loved free and energized for LIFE," wrote Bella Hadid.

Bella Hadid chooses Paris Hiltons photo with Britney Spears to wish the singer on her birthday

Spears's personal life and $60 million estate was overseen by her father under a 13-year long conservatorship, which ended last month after a long and drawn out legal battle.

For years, even as she was performing to sold-out arenas around the world, she was limited to a personal allowance of around $2,000 a week, according to court documents. Until recently, she was not allowed to drive her own car.