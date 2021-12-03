Bella Hadid chooses Paris Hilton's photo with Britney Spears to wish the singer on her birthday

Bella Hadid on Thursday wished Britney Spears on her birthday as the singer turned 40.

While thousands of people including celebrities used their Instagram to send birthday greetings to the singer, the supermodel chose Paris Hilton's photo with Spears to convey her greetings.

"Happy birthday Brit. Queen of everything. Thank God for your freedom. I wish only your soul to be loved free and energized for LIFE," wrote Bella Hadid.

Spears's personal life and $60 million estate was overseen by her father under a 13-year long conservatorship, which ended last month after a long and drawn out legal battle.

For years, even as she was performing to sold-out arenas around the world, she was limited to a personal allowance of around $2,000 a week, according to court documents. Until recently, she was not allowed to drive her own car.