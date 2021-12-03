Kim Kardashian ‘keeping the peace’ with Kanye for daughter North: Insider

Sources have stepped forward with the inside scoop into Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s parenting compromises since their split.
This compromise has been brought to light by a source close to E News and according to their findings Kim has been keeping things cordial with Kanye for the sake of her four children
According to the source’s claim, "Kim was happy that North was really excited about going and getting to be there with her dad. North loves when they are all together as a family."
At the end of the day, Kim is also just looking to preserve the peace since it may be “better off this way.”
The insider was also quoted saying "Kim likes keeping the peace between her and Kanye and it was better off this way” and because of this, “She and Kanye are still on good terms."
