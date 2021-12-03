Christmas privilege that Queen allowed Meghan Markle in 2017

Queen Elizabeth II is looking forward to see her family reunite for Christmas celebration at the Sandringham Palace.
While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be joining the royals for the festive season, there was a time when Meghan was especially allowed to attend Christmas with the Queen.
The Queen gave Meghan the rare privilege of joining the royals for Christmas right after her engagement with Prince Harry in 2017 where the Duchess of Sussex was also spotted all-smiles, posing for a picture with the royals outside the church.
The same privilege however was not given to Prince William's wife, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton who had to wait until 2011, once she had married, before being afforded an invitation to Sandringham.
Instead, Lovato said from now on they will only be 'sober sober'
Ahan Shetty recently revealed that Shettys were 'never like a Bollywood family’
DATH hi hog’yiiiii," Ranveer Singh comments on Deepika's stunning snaps
Hotel room service, security and bouncers will be provided to the guests according to these codes
'Sometimes uncomfortable situations can actually help you rebuild,' says Syra Yousuf
'My mother is a very liberal woman. She is my third eye in everyday life,' says Sara Ali Khan