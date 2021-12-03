Kriti Sanon opens up getting compared to Aamir Khan: "Its a long way"

Kriti Sanon recently opened up on being called as ‘female Aamir Khan’ after she put on 15 kg weight to perfectly helm her character in her film Mimi.

During her conversation with India Today, the Raabta actor reflected on getting compared to the superstar as Khan too gained weight for his film Dangal.

Sanon said, “No, no, don't put me under so much pressure. It's a long way to being compared with Aamir Khan.”

However, she expressed gratitude towards people who appreciated her efforts for the movie.

“But I can say that when people appreciate you for a character which you have essayed with passion, there's a feeling of satisfaction,” she added.

Sharing a glimpse into her journey of playing the role, the actor had dropped a short video in August on her Instagram account.

The Heropanti star captioned the post, “While putting on 15 kgs for Mimi was a challenge, losing those kilos wasn’t easy for Chubby Sanon either! and... I had kept Param Sundari for later so I have the motivation to get back in shape!"



