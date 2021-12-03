Athiya Shetty cheers Ahan Shetty up for making his debut in ‘Tadap’

Athiya Shetty is emotional to finally see his brother, Ahan Shetty, on big screen as she penned down a heart-felt note to extend her support for the 25-year-old.
Shetty has just made his acting debut in the much-hyped film, Tadap, which was recently launched today on October 3.
Taking to Instagram, the Hero actor heaped on praises for her brother as she dropped an adorable click from their childhood.
She opened up, “for me, before anything else, I’ll always be most proud of the person you’ve grown into. Humble, kind, resilient, honest and loyal to the core.”
Wishing all the good luck to Shetty, the Mubarakan actor added, “I hope and pray you are always able to find the light wherever you go… Your time is now and forever! Love you… I’ll always have your back.”
Coming across such a swoon-worthy click, Bollywood actor, Huma Qureshi, couldn't stop but drop a heart emoji in the comment section of the post.
Meanwhile, stars from the media fraternity were also spotted at the special screening of the film, including Salman Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Aayush Sharma, and Abhishek Bachchan.
Alexandra Daddario and producer Andrew Form are looking forward to spend their whole life together
BTS' members sold around $8 million worth of shares which they received in September of 2020
A royal insider confirmed Prince Charles and Harry are back in contact
'I feel that someone is responsible for what happened and I can't say who that is. But I know it's not me,' said...
Experts fear the ‘dangerous precedent’ Meghan Markle’s court case win is setting
Prince Harry, Prince William stand to ‘overshadow’ the Firm with their ‘sidebar soap opera’