Meghan Markle called out over ongoing attacks against the press: report

Despite gaining a massive win against tabloids, Meghan Markle has once again come under fire for her alleged attacks against the Firm.

This claim comes shortly after Meghan Markle issued a statement in celebration of her win against the Associated Newspapers.

A royal commentator, Camilla Tominey believes the royal’s statement proves “just how much control Meghan had all along.”

According to Express UK, she also went on to say, "This was a judgment on a narrow issue involving one newspaper."



"The result is undoubtedly a triumph not only for the Duchess but the Royal Family - who had been dreading the prospect of the case going to trial when yet more correspondence between the Sussexes and their staff would inevitably have been laid bare for the media to lap up.”

Meghan wasted no time in issuing a jubilant statement describing the judgment as 'a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what’s right,' warning: 'Tomorrow it could be you’.”

"But as the Court of Appeal said - this was a judgment on a narrow issue involving one newspaper. It is not a vindication of Harry and Meghan’s repeated attacks on the entire press.”