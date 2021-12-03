Katheryn Winnick aka Lagertha reveals her brother threw her out of a plane

Katheryn Winnick, who is best known for her role in hit TV series "Vikings", recently celebrated her brother Adam Winnick's birthday.



Taking to Instagram, the Lagertha actress shared some throwback videos and pictures with Adam, who also appeared in "Vikings" .

One of the pictures shared by the "Big Sky" actress showed them jumping from a plane .

"Thanks for throwing me out of plane when I changed my mid and didn't want to jump," Katheryn captioned her photo.

On the work front, she is currently starring in ABC series "Big Sky".