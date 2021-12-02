Mariah Carey spills Do’s and Don’ts for the Christmas season

Award-winning singer and songwriter Mariah Carey recently shed light on her Christmas Do’s and Don’ts for the Holiday season.

The singer shared some of her tips, to squeeze as much Christmas cheer as possible, during an interview with People magazine.

There she was quoted saying, "Christmastime really is my favourite part of the year. But it's not like, 'Oh, I only emerge from the sea at Christmastime'. But I live for that stuff, and it makes me laugh."



She also shared some Christmas Do’s and Don’ts with the interviewer.

Some of the Do’s included Mistletoe, Artificial Christmas trees as well as Milk and cookies for Santa.

The don’ts left fans cracking up in fits of giggles and included things like Christmas decorations in October ("Only if you're under duress), Ugly" Christmas sweaters and Homemade tinsel.





