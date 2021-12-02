Prince William, Britney Spears reportedly were once romantically linked

File Footage

While Prince William has fancied many women in his life, it turns out some of the famous faces he liked included none other than Britney Spears.



According to biographer Christopher Andersen, his book Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, claimed that the Duke of Cambridge and the Toxic singer reportedly tried to see if the stars aligned for them.

"[William and Spears] tried to get together back when they were young, and he also had a kind of similar cyber relationship with Lauren Bush, the model and the niece of President [George W.] Bush," Andersen told Us Weekly.

"There may have been phone conversations, but I don’t recall that they ever actually managed to get together during that period," he said.