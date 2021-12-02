Victoria Beckham stresses on 'life-saving work' in new message

Victoria Beckham has shared a heartfelt message to mark World Aids Day, urging fans and followers to support charities that contributing to ease suffering of the people living with HIV.



Legendary footballer David Beckham's wife discussed the "life-saving work" that "needs to happen". She asked her followers to support charities that working to ease suffering of the people living with HIV.



The 47-yer-old fashion designer penned: "Both at VBL and personally, we are huge supporters of World AIDS Day. It's such an important day for raising awareness of HIV, breaking down HIV stigma and misinformation, and raising crucial funds to support the life-saving work that still needs to happen, to support the 37.7million people who are currently living with HIV globally."

Victoria also highlighted Elton John's AIDS Foundation and wrote: "I'm proud to be supporting their mission today and everyday so that we can end AIDS by 2030."

The fashionista continued: "Over the next few slides we've compiled a list of a few brilliant charities that you can follow or donate to to show your support today."



Victoria Beckham wants people to support AIDS charities as she shined a light on the Terrence Higgins Trust, Mothers 2 Mothers, the Black AIDS Institute and the National AIDS Trust.