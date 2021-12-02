Adam Levine adds new face tattoo to his growing collection

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine's tattoo collection just got bigger with the singer debuting a new face tattoo at a recent red carpet, reported People.

Levine was spotted with some fresh ink as he stepped out with wife Behati Prinsloo to attend the AD100 party in Miami on Wednesday.

The Girls Like You singer was seen with a single black rose on his left temple, which some are speculating to be a nod to his new pink tequila business with Prinsloo.





The couple launched Calirosa Tequila earlier this year.

The rose is the latest in Levine's extension collection of tattoos, which he expanded considerably in the last year; he got a butterfly tattoo in October, and an intricate Japanese-inspired design in August.