Halsey gets spotted cheering-up for BTS on Day 3 of ‘PTD’ concert

BTS continued its four-day Permission To Dance on Stage concerts in Los Angeles where thousands of fans gathered to attend the much-awaited show however among the house-full crowd, Halsey stole the spotlight.

The Without Me singer was spotted in the audience on the night three of the event at SoFi stadium where she was seen cheerfully waving her Army Bomb – the group’s official light stick.

The American singer was seen wearing a white printed crop-top which she matched with her bold pink-coloured eye shadow.

The Graveyard singer was also flashed on the huge AV screen as she grooved to the group’s super-hit songs.

Seeing herself on the big screen, the singer blew kisses to the boys and greeted the fans also.

Not only this, just a few minutes before she made her fan girl appearance, Halsey took to Twitter to heap on praises for her Boy With Love co-singers.



