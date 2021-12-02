'Squid Game' star Park Hae-soo drops big news about 'Money Heist' Korean version

“Squid Game” star Park Hae-soo is preparing to star in the Korean version of La Casa de Papel (Money Heist).

As per Netflix, the actor will be essaying the role of Berlin originally played by Andrés de Fonollosa.

In a video message posted on YouTube, the Squid Game actor expressed high hopes ahead of the show release.

"In the past five years, fans around the world have shown their love for the series. I hope our Korean version also receives your love and support,” said Park in a Korean video message, dressed in a dapper suit and holding one of the show’s signature heist masks. “It is an honor for me to participate in such a wonderful series and above all to make Berlin an amazing character. I’m sure the rest of the cast of the Korean version feels the same way as I do," said Park.

He continued: “As an actor and as a fan of the series, I want to thank the cast and crew of ‘Money Heist’ for the great series they have created. We are looking forward to sharing the Korean version of Money Heist with you in 2022.”



He actor then went on to thanks Pedro Alonso for giving him the “famous mask” and promised to give him his after the Korean series end.



