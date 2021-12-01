Kanye West and Kim Kardashian seemingly cut Pete Davidson's role in their real life 'drama'

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunited to attend Virgil Abloh’s final presentation with Louis Vuitton in Miami on Tuesday amid divorce rumours.

The reality stars seemingly cut Pete Davidson's role in their real life drama that kept engaged their millions of fans and followers as they appeared together as a family.

The pair, formerly known as Kimye, also appeared with their daughter North next evening as they sat front row at the Spring/Summer 2022 Louis Vuitton menswear show.

They happily posed for a family photo and even rocked matching black outfits, looking clearly cordial with each other.

Despite their ongoing divorce and the fact that Kim is dating Saturday Night Live comic Pete Davidson, Kanye has been making some very bold and very public declarations that their marriage isn't over for good.

It, somehow, put their fans in doubt who think that it's all a scripted drama to boost popularity by engaging more people in their story.

Some of their fans believe that comedian Pete Davidson is also enjoying Kim's company for fame.

Meanwhile, body language expert and author Judi James doesn't foresee a reunion for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West despite their latest reunion and his insistence that God will bring them back together.

It is pertinent to mention that the Vigil was an emotional event for Kanye and Kim who were close friends with Abloh, who had privately battled cancer for two years.