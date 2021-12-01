Kelly Osbourne slams publication for 'fat shaming' her during 'toughest year'

Osbourne revealed that she had briefly relapsed after four years of sobriety

Kelly Osbourne is not putting up with any negative comments about her weight from the press.

She recently called out a tabloid for making fat shaming remarks against her.

The star recently shared a screenshot of what appeared to be an email from National Enquirer that asked for her to comment on an upcoming story, which insensitively claimed that she "has put on a tremendous amount of weight" lately.



The alleged email wrote that the former Fashion Police star "has been dealing with stress of her relapse by eating."

"This is what I have to deal with on a daily basis," Osbourne wrote in the caption of her post. "Feel free to email Dan and tell him what you think about them fat shaming me."

She added in a separate post on her Instagram Story, "This has been the hardest year of my life. I was compliantly and utterly broken. I am still putting myself back together again. I am happy. I am healthy. That's all that should matter."

Earlier, Osbourne revealed that she had briefly relapsed after four years of sobriety. "Not proud of it, but I am back on track," she said at the time.