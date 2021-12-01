Ursula Corbero turns up the heat during Money Heist season 5 photocall

Spanish actor Ursula Corbero, also know as Tokyo from Money Heist, left fans swooning with her looks Tuesday night.

Thr star joined the rest of the cast of the Netflix hit series for a final photocall for the presentation of the fifth season of the Spanish show.

Ursula Corbero amazed fans during her red carpet walk at the Palacio Vistalegre arena in a cut-out black dress, exuding her slender figure.

The actor tied her hair up and accessorised it with some jaw-dropping earrings.

Ursula, who left fans teary-eyed in season 5 part 1 with her death, is one of the main protagonists of the Netflix series, as well as the narrator of the story.