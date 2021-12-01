Virgil Abloh honoured with tribute day in hometown

Abloh's hometown in Rockford, Illinois announced a special ‘Virgil Abloh Day’ to commemorate his legacy

Virgil Abloh is being honoured by his hometown with a special tribute day being dedicated to his memory in the wake of his untimely death on Sunday, reported TMZ.

Abloh, the creative head at Louis Vuitton, passed away at the age of 41 on Sunday after a two-year battle with a rare cancer, a statement from his family read.





Just days after, his hometown in Rockford, Illinois announced a special ‘Virgil Abloh Day’ to commemorate his legacy.

The day will be marked on December 1, and Abloh’s family has reportedly been informed of it. However, it is unclear if they’ll attend the ceremony.