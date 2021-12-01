Kim Kardashian reunites with Kanye West first time since dating Pete Davidson

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her estranged husband Kanye West reunited on Tuesday as the former couple attended their friend fashion designer Virgil Abloh's final Louis Vuitton show with daughter North.
Kim and Kanye, who share four children together, were spotted in front row at the show in Miami on Tuesday evening.
North, 8 could be seen sitting in between her parents.
It was the first time Kim and Kanye were seen together publicly since the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star began dating her new boyfriend Pete Davidson.
Earlier, Kim paid a rich tribute to Virgil.
She wrote on Instagram, “Virgil- you were always so gentle, kind and calm. You somehow made time for everyone. We also talked about your superpower of calmness often. You always gave so much of yourself to the world because you wanted it to be doper. This one is hard to process. I can't even believe I am writing this… We will miss you so much Virgil and love you so much.”
Meanwhile according to reports, Kim is ‘adamant’ about divorce, she had filed from Kanye in February.
