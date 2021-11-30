ISLAMABAD: The government on Tuesday decided to leave the prices of petrol, kerosene, and light diesel unchanged till December 15, a notification from the Finance Division read.
According to the notification, the new prices will be effective from December 1.
The petrol price will remain unchanged at Rs145.82 per litre, and the price of diesel will remain Rs142.62 per litre as before.
|Product
|Existing price w.e.f 1-12-2021
|Increase/(-) Decrease
|Petrol
|Rs145.82
|00.00
|Diesel
|Rs142.62
|00.00
|Kerosene oil
|Rs116.53
|00.00
|Light diesel oil
|Rs114.07
|00.00
The prices of kerosene oil and light diesel will stay at Rs116.53 and Rs114.07 per litre, respectively.
It is pertinent to mention here that on November 5, the government had jacked up the price of petrol in Pakistan by Rs8.03 per litre.
The decision came as a surprise for the masses as on November 1, which was the scheduled date to announce results, the prime minister had not agreed with the proposals worked out by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and the Finance Division, and had directed to maintain the prices as notified on October 16.
The players’ drafting for the league will now be possible on December 14 and 15, sources reveal
“We cannot stop Omicron but can reduce its effects by adopting preventive measures,” says the federal minister
The concept of leadership that Holy Prophet Muhammad gave to Muslims will be imparted in Pakistani universities to...
COVID-19 positivity rate stands below 1% for the 10th consecutive day at 0.59%
Born in 1938 in India’s Madras, Ziauddin breathed his last at his Islamabad residence
We are living in a society where there are no regulations for social media, remarks Justice Athar Minallah