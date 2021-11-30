 
Tuesday November 30, 2021
Latest petrol price in Pakistan from Dec 1

By Web Desk
November 30, 2021
ISLAMABAD: The government on Tuesday decided to leave the prices of petrol, kerosene, and light diesel unchanged till December 15, a notification from the Finance Division read.

According to the notification, the new prices will be effective from December 1.

The petrol price will remain unchanged at Rs145.82 per litre, and the price of diesel will remain Rs142.62 per litre as before.

ProductExisting price w.e.f 1-12-2021 
Increase/(-) Decrease
Petrol
Rs145.82
00.00
Diesel
Rs142.62 
00.00
Kerosene oil 
Rs116.53
00.00
Light diesel oil
Rs114.07
00.00

The prices of kerosene oil and light diesel will stay at Rs116.53 and Rs114.07 per litre, respectively.

It is pertinent to mention here that on November 5, the government had jacked up the price of petrol in Pakistan by Rs8.03 per litre.

The decision came as a surprise for the masses as on November 1, which was the scheduled date to announce results, the prime minister had not agreed with the proposals worked out by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and the Finance Division, and had directed to maintain the prices as notified on October 16.