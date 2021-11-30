Bradley Cooper talks about being held at knife-point on NYC subway

American actor Bradley Cooper is opening up about his 2018 subway encounter in New York.

Speaking on Dax Shepard’s podcast “Armchair Expert” the 46-year-old talked shared that he was held up at knife-point on a subway while he was commuting to pick daughter Lea from school.

“I used to walk around New York City all the time with these [headphones] on — this was pre-pandemic — I was on the subway [at] 11:45 to pick [up] Lea downtown at Russian school and I got held up at knifepoint,” the actor revealed.

“It was pretty insane. I realized I had gotten way, way too comfortable in the city.”Bradley continued, “My guard was down … I was all the way at the end of the subway. Innately, I would just go all the way down to the end. I felt somebody coming up. I thought, ‘Oh they want to take a photo or something.’ As I turned, I’m up against the post like it’s ‘The French Connection’ or some s–t, and I turned. I looked down and I see a knife.”

“I can’t remember [what I was listening to]. I look up, I see the person’s eyes, and I’m taken by how young they are,” he said.

He continued, “I just started booking, just started running. I jumped over the turnstile, hid around the white, tiled entrance to the subway [and] took my phone out,” he said. “He jumped over, running away. I took a photo of him. Then I chased him up the stairs. He started running up 7th Avenue. I took two more photographs of him.”

Bradley then reported the incident to the cops and showed them the man's photos.