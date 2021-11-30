Queen Elizabeth reacts as Barbados removes her as head of state

Queen Elizabeth has congratulated President Dame Sandra Mason and people of Barbados as it becomes a republic within the Commonwealth.



In her message on Tuesday, Queen said: “On this significant occasion and your assumption of office as the first President of Barbados, I extend my congratulations to you and all Barbadians.”

She continued, “I first visited your beautiful country on the eve of independence in early 1966, and I am very pleased that my son is with you today. Since then, the people of Barbados have held a special place in my heart; it is a country rightfully proud of its vibrant culture, its sporting prowess, and its natural beauty, that attracts visitors from all over the world, including many people from the United Kingdom.”

“Over the years, our countries have enjoyed a partnership based on common values, shared prosperity, and close collaboration on a wide range of issues, including recent work on climate change.”

“It is also a source of great satisfaction that Barbados remains an active participant within the Commonwealth, and I look forward to the continuation of the friendship between our two countries and peoples,” the 95-year-old monarch said and added “As you celebrate this momentous day, I send you and all Barbadians my warmest good wishes for your happiness, peace and prosperity in the future.”

Barbados formally declared itself the world´s newest republic at the stroke of midnight, as the Caribbean island nation removed Queen Elizabeth II as head of state in a solemn ceremony Tuesday attended by her son Prince Charles.