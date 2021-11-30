George Clooney reveals he was ‘worried’ to shoot Ben Affleck’s bar scene, here's why

George Clooney reveals he was ‘worried’ to shoot Ben Affleck’s bar scene

George Clooney recently shared that he was ‘worried’ to film Ben Affleck's bar scene for The Tender Bar due to his alcoholism rehab.

The film which is slated to hit theatres and subscription-based streaming platform, Amazon Prime on December 17 and January 7, is mainly shot at a bar.

Almost all lead actors of the movie had to act in such a place, but Clooney was particularly looking out for Affleck, shared the film-maker during an interview with The Times of London.

Last year, the Justice League actor told New York Times, " I drank relatively normally for a long time.. What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart.”

“This was 2015, 2016. My drinking, of course, created more marital problems,” he added.

Post his divorce with the Jennifer Garner, the 49-year-old checked into rehab in 2017 and 2018.