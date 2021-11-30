Pak vs WI: Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez unlikely to be included in Pakistan squad

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to announce its squad for the home series against West Indies within a day or two, well-placed sources said.
The tour will feature three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20 Internationals (T20Is) from December 13 to 22 at the National Stadium in Karachi.
Sources privacy to the matter said that the PCB is likely to give rest to Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and Imad Wasim for the upcoming series.
Fast bowler Muhammad Hasnain will be given chance against the Windies, the sources added.
Pakistani team will arrive in Karachi on December 9 from Bangladesh. After spending one day in isolation and COVID-19 testing, the players will take part in the training sessions.
The first T20 of the series between the two sides will be played on December 13.
West Indies announce squad for Pakistan tour
Earlier on November 26, the Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel had announced the squads for the West Indies Men’s team tour of Pakistan.
The panel had named a number of uncapped players in both formats. For the ODIs, the newcomers include batters Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie and fast-bowling allrounder Odean Smith.
Smith and Motie were also selected in the T20I squad for the first time, along with left-arm fast-bowling allrounder Dominic Drakes.
Motie was a travelling reserve for the recent ICC T20 World Cup, while Drakes and Smith were net bowlers before the start of the tournament.
The ODI Series will be West Indies' fourth series of 12 in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League in which the top seven teams can secure automatic qualification for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.
Full Squads
One-Day Internationals
Kieron Pollard (Captain)
Shai Hope (Vice-Captain)
Darren Bravo
Shamarh Brooks
Roston Chase
Justin Greaves
Akeal Hosein
Alzarri Joseph
Gudakesh Motie
Anderson Phillip
Nicholas Pooran
Raymon Reifer
Romario Shepherd
Odean Smith
Hayden Walsh Jr.
T20 Internationals
Kieron Pollard (Captain)
Nicholas Pooran (Vice Captain)
Darren Bravo
Roston Chase
Sheldon Cottrell
Dominic Drakes
Shai Hope
Akeal Hosein
Brandon King
Kyle Mayers
Gudakesh Motie
Romario Shepherd
Odean Smith
Oshane Thomas
Hayden Walsh Jr.
