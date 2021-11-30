Pak vs WI: Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez unlikely to be included in Pakistan squad

Mohammad Hafeez (L) and Shoaib Malik (R). Photo: file

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to announce its squad for the home series against West Indies within a day or two, well-placed sources said.

The tour will feature three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20 Internationals (T20Is) from December 13 to 22 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Sources privacy to the matter said that the PCB is likely to give rest to Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and Imad Wasim for the upcoming series.

Fast bowler Muhammad Hasnain will be given chance against the Windies, the sources added.

Pakistani team will arrive in Karachi on December 9 from Bangladesh. After spending one day in isolation and COVID-19 testing, the players will take part in the training sessions.

The first T20 of the series between the two sides will be played on December 13.



West Indies announce squad for Pakistan tour



Earlier on November 26, the Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel had announced the squads for the West Indies Men’s team tour of Pakistan.

The panel had named a number of uncapped players in both formats. For the ODIs, the newcomers include batters Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie and fast-bowling allrounder Odean Smith.

Smith and Motie were also selected in the T20I squad for the first time, along with left-arm fast-bowling allrounder Dominic Drakes.

Motie was a travelling reserve for the recent ICC T20 World Cup, while Drakes and Smith were net bowlers before the start of the tournament.

The ODI Series will be West Indies' fourth series of 12 in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League in which the top seven teams can secure automatic qualification for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

Full Squads

One-Day Internationals

Kieron Pollard (Captain)

Shai Hope (Vice-Captain)

Darren Bravo

Shamarh Brooks

Roston Chase

Justin Greaves

Akeal Hosein

Alzarri Joseph

Gudakesh Motie

Anderson Phillip

Nicholas Pooran

Raymon Reifer

Romario Shepherd

Odean Smith

Hayden Walsh Jr.

T20 Internationals

Kieron Pollard (Captain)

Nicholas Pooran (Vice Captain)

Darren Bravo

Roston Chase

Sheldon Cottrell

Dominic Drakes

Shai Hope

Akeal Hosein

Brandon King

Kyle Mayers

Gudakesh Motie

Romario Shepherd

Odean Smith

Oshane Thomas

Hayden Walsh Jr.