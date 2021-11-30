Kim Kardashian pays rich tribute to Virgil Abloh

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has paid rich tribute to fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who died of cancer on Sunday.



Taking to Instagram, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a heart-wrenching note for Abloh saying, “I have a hard time understanding why so many pure souls were taken away so early. Virgil- you were always so gentle, kind and calm. You somehow made time for everyone.”

She continued, “We also talked about your superpower of calmness often. You always gave so much of yourself to the world because you wanted it to be doper. This one is hard to process.”

“I can’t even believe I am writing this… We will miss you so much Virgil and love you so much. Also I would love to send so much love to his wife Shannon. Because you loved and supported Virgil the way that you did, he was able to give so much of himself everyone else,” Kim said.

“So thank you truly for sharing him with us the way that you did. Virgil’s legacy will live on forever through Shannon, Lowe and Grey.”