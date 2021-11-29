Cold shoulder from Queen made Harry, Meghan exit royal family

The Sussexes quit the monarchy after the 95-year-old monarch made an unexpected move/File footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal family after getting could shoulder from Queen Elizabeth reportedly.



As claimed in new book Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan , the Sussexes quit the monarchy after the 95-year-old monarch made an unexpected move.

This statement was made in reference to how the Queen had a portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their 8-month-old son, Archie removed from her desk off camera before she recorded her 2019 holiday broadcast.



The book quotes a source explaining that the Queen “looked over the tables where the photographs she had so lovingly selected were arranged.

“All were fine but one, [the Queen] told the director.” Then she pointed to the Sussex picture and said, “That one, I suppose we don’t need that one.”

A spokesperson for the Queen told The Post, “We don’t comment on books of this kind as to do so risks giving it some form of authority or credibility.”