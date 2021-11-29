Cold shoulder from Queen made Harry, Meghan exit royal family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal family after getting could shoulder from Queen Elizabeth reportedly.
As claimed in new book Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan , the Sussexes quit the monarchy after the 95-year-old monarch made an unexpected move.
This statement was made in reference to how the Queen had a portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their 8-month-old son, Archie removed from her desk off camera before she recorded her 2019 holiday broadcast.
The book quotes a source explaining that the Queen “looked over the tables where the photographs she had so lovingly selected were arranged.
“All were fine but one, [the Queen] told the director.” Then she pointed to the Sussex picture and said, “That one, I suppose we don’t need that one.”
A spokesperson for the Queen told The Post, “We don’t comment on books of this kind as to do so risks giving it some form of authority or credibility.”
