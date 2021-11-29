Jesy Nelson 'embarrassed' after flirting with Leigh-Anne Pinnock's ex

Jesy Nelson is reportedly "mortified" after she was snapped with an ex of her former Little Mix band-mate Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Friends close to the singer told MailOnline that she is "embarrassed" after she was pictured drunkenly flirting with Emily In Paris actor Lucien.

As per sources, she insists she is "single" even after being spotted with on-off boyfriend Harry James last month.

It is pertinent to mention that Leigh-Anne dated Lucien in 2012 before meeting her fiancé Andre Gary and welcoming twins this year.

"Jesy and Lucien met up on a night out after two friendship groups came together and took a rickshaw to the club but left separately," the source said.

"She was letting her hair down on a Saturday night and is embarrassed her flirtation with Lucien has come to light – but there is nothing more between them.

"Her relationship with Harry only ended again recently, they remain good friends and continue to work together but he's now with a new partner. Jesy insists herself and Lucien didn't kiss even though they looked close in the pictures."