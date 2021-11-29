Kim Kardashian ‘adamant’ about divorce from Kanye West amid Pete Davidson romance

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian is adamant about the divorce from estranged husband Kanye West amid her heating up romance with Pete Davidson.



According to the reports, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is not getting back with the father of her four children.

Kim shares four children with US rapper Kanye West.

The Donda singer recently seemingly admitted to making mistakes during his marriage with Kim.

Kim Kardashian had filed for divorce with Kanye in February and she is reportedly dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson currently.

On the other hand, Kanye believes he and Kim would get back together.

Recently, he also shared an intimate photo with his ex in hope for reconciliation.

Taking to Instagram, the singer posted the screenshot of a TMZ news story with title: “Kanye West Says God Will Bring Him and Kim Back Together, Inspire Millions."