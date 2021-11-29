Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ gets a release date

The wait is finally over! The makers of upcoming romance drama, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, have finally announced the release date of the film.

Taking to Instagram on Monday afternoon, ace filmmaker Karan Johar, who is excited to mark his directorial comeback with the film, announced that the film will hit the theatres on February 10, 2023.





Sharing the first BTS video from the film, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director wrote in the caption, "After 7 long years, it gives me such joy and gratitude to be here and announcing that my next #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani, a love story at its heart with the soul of family values - is releasing on 10th February, 2023. See you in cinemas with an abundance of entertainment that we are getting ready for you!"

Earlier, Karan had posted a selfie with Alia and Ranveer, who are set to share the screen space once again after Gully Boy. The filmmaker teased his fans about the film’s release date announcement. “We announce our release tomorrow !!!! #rockyaurranikipremkahani ! Watch this space so excited ! @ranveersingh @aliaabhatt,” Karan wrote.

Apart from Alia and Ranveer, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra in important roles.

Moreover, actor Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, has also joined the project as an assistant director with Karan. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.