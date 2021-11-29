Kanye West dedicates Sunday service to late friend Virgil Abloh

West dedicated his latest Sunday service to fashion designer Virgil Abloh who passed away earlier on Sunday

Kanye West dedicated his latest Sunday service to fashion designer Virgil Abloh who passed away earlier on Sunday following a lengthy battle with cancer, reported People.

Hours after Abloh’s family announced his untimely demise, West updated the service message on his website to read “In loving memory of Virgil Abloh, the creative director of Donda.”

The Donda hit-maker dedicated a revised version of Adele’s latest hit Easy on Me to Abloh during the service, modifying some lyrics to deliver his message.





“I know your love flows like a river, and I could wash myself in it forever. I know there is hope in these waters, but I can't bring myself to swim when I am drowning in my sin,” sang the choir.

West also changed the chorus lyrics to: “Go easy on me, father. I am still your child, and I need a chance to feel your love around.”

Abloh and West have been associated since 2002 and have collaborated on a number of projects over the years; Abloh also worked with West on his 2011 album with JAY-Z Watch the Throne.