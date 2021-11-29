BTS’ RM reflects on landing second Grammy nomination, ‘truly means something’

BTS’ leader, Kim Nam-Joon who goes by his stage name RM, recently expressed great delight on landing second Grammy nomination, after winning big at 2021 American Music Awards (AMAs).

The world of music is buzzing with the talk of the world-famous K-pop band and its ever-growing popularity.

During the group’s global press conference at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, the rapper reflected on the massive year.

Nam-Joon stated, “We had countless shows and awards, but the recent Artist of the Year at the AMAs and the second Grammy nomination were truly something and really did mean something for us.”

The 27-year-old record producer also shared, “As an artist, we started out in Korea and limitations of our identity, language, genre and the invisible walls, we felt like they really existed but every moment we tried to give our best to every show, every performances and every music with all of our hearts and I think those small each moments truly made today’s miracle for us.”

The seven-member-band is currently holding its four-day Permission to Dance on Stage concert in Los Angeles which marks its first ever live show in two years.