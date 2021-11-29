Lindsay Lohan is engaged – here all the details about her ring!

Page Six reached out to diamond experts to find out details about Lohan's engagement ring

Lindsay Lohan announced early on Sunday that she’s now engaged to partner Bader Shammas, and here all the juicy details about the star’s engagement ring.

The Mean Girls star shared pictures of her massive ring in a series of pictures on Instagram, revealing it to be from Harry Winston.

Looking at the pictures, Apeksha Kothari, COO of Rare Carat, told Page Six it is estimated to be approximately a six-carat sparkler.

“With high colour and high clarity, I would estimate the retail value at a cool quarter of a million dollars – $250,000,” Kothari said.





The publication also reached out to Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, who believes the “band looks to be made of platinum or white gold and the diamond is likely a radiant cut, cushion cut or princess cut.”

Representatives from Harry Winston, however, have not provided more details on the ring.

Lohan and Shammas kept their two-year romance well under wraps ahead of the engagement announcement. She was previously engaged to Russian Egor Tarabasov in 2015.