Matthew McConaughey is not running for Texas Governor

McConaughey announced on Sunday that he has no plans to assume political leadership

Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey announced on Sunday that he has no plans to assume political leadership as of right now, reported People.

In a video message shared on Twitter, McConaughey said he had explored politics and decided to not run or the governor of Texas and instead focus on the private sector.

"As a simple kid born in the little town of Uvalde, Texas, it never occurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership. It is a humbling and inspiring path to ponder. It is also a path that I'm choosing not to take at this moment," he said.

The Dallas Buyers Club actor added that he had taken out the time to learn about Texas and American politics and figured that “our politics needs new purpose. That we have divides that need healing.”

McConaughey will continue to support entrepreneurs, businesses and foundations that he believes are leaders.

The announcement ends months of speculation around whether McConaughey will actually join politics after he hinted at running for the post in September.

“I'm measuring it. Look, it's going to be in some capacity,” he had said.