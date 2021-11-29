Mushfiqur Rahim bowled out in the first session.

CHITTAGONG: Bangladesh were all out for 157 in their second innings on the fourth day to set Pakistan a target of 202 in the first Test in Chittagong on Monday.



Shaheen Afridi finished with 5-32 and Liton Das made 59 runs to help the hosts add 118 to their score after resuming on 39-4 overnight.

Resuming on 39-4, the hosts got off to a positive start with Mushfqur Rahim hitting a boundary off the first ball of the day bowled by Hasan.

But two balls later he left the wrong delivery and departed for 16 after Hasan struck off-stump.

First innings century maker Liton Das joined overnight batsman Yasir Ali to prevent further collapse.

Just when they looked ready to prosper, Shaheen Afridi´s low bounce hit the helmet of Yasir, who retired hurt after making 36.

Liton survived on 26 when he was given out caught at short leg off Sajid Khan.

The replay showed that the ball only hit his pad and was going down the leg.

Sajid was rewarded for his persistency as he trapped Mehidy Hasan leg before for 11.

Substitute Nurul replaced Yasir after Mehidy´s dismissal and barely survived a strong caught behind appeal just before lunch.