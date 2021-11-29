Shraddha Kapoor over the moon as ‘Cham Cham’ crosses one billion views

Bollywood starlet Shraddha Kapoor has expressed her excitement and thanked her fans for love as her video song Cham Cham from film Baaghi crossed one billion views on YouTube.
Shraddha took to Twitter to celebrate the one billion milestone.
Posting the video clip from the song, Shraddha said, “Join the Cham Cham party with me as we’ve crossed 1 billion + views on YouTube!.”
The endearing post has received over 1.5 million hearts within no time.
Popular track Cham Cham, written by Kumaar, is crooned by Monali Thakur.
It was part of action thriller Baaghi, which was directed by Sabbir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.
The film, released in 2016, stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha in the lead roles.
